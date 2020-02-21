Overview

Dr. C Kang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Kang works at Pain Spine and Sports Medicine in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.