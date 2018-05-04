Dr. Chihuang Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chihuang Yee, MD
Overview
Dr. Chihuang Yee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Las Vegas Ophthalmology2980 S Jones Blvd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 362-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was terrified during my lasik procedure however Dr. Yee did a wonderful job in talking to me the whole way through. He advised every step of the way which allowed me to relax. His staff is friendly as well. I would definitely recommend him to all that I know as you will be in great hands!
About Dr. Chihuang Yee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1790745065
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Pinguecula and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yee speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
