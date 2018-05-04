Overview

Dr. Chihuang Yee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Yee works at Las Vegas Ophthalmology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Pinguecula and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.