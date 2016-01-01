Dr. C Michael Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Michael Wright, MD
Dr. C Michael Wright, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Cch Cv Center25 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 778-1829
Scripps Center for Executive Health9850 Genesee Ave Ste 520, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 626-4460
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Dr. C Michael Wright, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- Ucsd Sch Med
- Jewish Hospital @ Washington University
- Mount Sinai
- Georgetown U-Georgetown MC
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.