Dr. C Wamack, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wamack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Wamack, DPM
Overview
Dr. C Wamack, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Wamack works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas S Templeton MD2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 624-2696
-
2
Gunbarrel Office7480 Ziegler Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 624-2696
-
3
The Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics2400 N Ocoee St, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 624-2696
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wamack?
Dr. Womack has given me hope on curing this in 4-6 months. However, it is important that I do my part with the stretching program, wearing the stretching boot when sleeping and wearing the appropriate athletic shoes. I will go to the recommended location for shoes on Tuesday. I believe the cortisone shot he put in my heel is starting to work. Overall, I was extremely happy and hopeful with my first visit. Looking forward to my next visit to see the improvement. Thank you Dr. Womack.
About Dr. C Wamack, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811912751
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wamack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wamack accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wamack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wamack works at
Dr. Wamack has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wamack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Wamack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wamack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wamack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wamack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.