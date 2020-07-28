Overview

Dr. C Vincent Phillips, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.