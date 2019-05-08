Dr. C Kent Titus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Titus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Kent Titus, MD
Overview
Dr. C Kent Titus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Locations
Titus, Hendrix, Turner, Pahle & Christensen2201 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 Directions (804) 430-5977
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Titus is very thorough, personable, friendly, and very professional. Extremely knowledgeable! Takes his time to find answers to take care of your health issues. My ONLY regret with Dr. Titus is- I Wish I had found him much sooner!!!!
About Dr. C Kent Titus, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1962481382
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Va
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Montefiore
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Titus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Titus accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Titus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Titus has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Titus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Titus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Titus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Titus, there are benefits to both methods.