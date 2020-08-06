Dr. Chiyyarath Sreenivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sreenivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chiyyarath Sreenivasan, MD
Overview
Dr. Chiyyarath Sreenivasan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Pampa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sreenivasan works at
Locations
Panhandle Dialysis Medical Directors PA1805 Point West Pkwy Ste 100, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 418-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Pampa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sreenivasan?
Love dr. Sreenivasen. Very kind and professional. Always listens to me and answers all my questions. He’s always concerned about my ongoing cancer. So happy I found him.
About Dr. Chiyyarath Sreenivasan, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1952376758
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center|Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Med Coll Hosp
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sreenivasan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sreenivasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sreenivasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sreenivasan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreenivasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreenivasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreenivasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sreenivasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sreenivasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.