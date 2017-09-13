Overview

Dr. Cyrus Smith, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph, Mosaic Medical Center - Albany and Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.



Dr. Smith works at Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Ctr in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.