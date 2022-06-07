Overview

Dr. C Samuel Ledford, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia.



Dr. Ledford works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

