Dr. C Samuel Ledford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. C Samuel Ledford, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia.
Dr. Ledford works at
Locations
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 CITICO AVE, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 697-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was going through allot of stress and he sat with me holding me as I cried. He told me a story to help me see my situation in a different way. He cares about your life, not just your health. He's one of kind, genuinely caring, hard to find doctor who I believe was called by God to use his God given talents.
About Dr. C Samuel Ledford, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1033180971
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Med Ctr|William Beaumont Hospital
- National Naval Med Ctr
- National Naval Medical Center
- UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ledford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ledford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledford works at
Dr. Ledford has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledford.
