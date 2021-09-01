Dr. C Pittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Pittman, MD
Dr. C Pittman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Pittman Plastic Surgery3320 Old Jefferson Rd Ste 100, Athens, GA 30607 Directions (706) 549-3203Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I highly recommend Dr. Pittman and his entire staff was absolutely the best! My surgery will soon be a year ago in October it went very well and my follow up with Dr. Pittman was so professional and he is amazing!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- University Tex Sw/parkland Hospital
- Wake Forsest Med Ctr/Nc Bapt Hospital
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.