Overview

Dr. Calvin Mark Newton, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina School of Med|Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina School of Med and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Newton works at Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.