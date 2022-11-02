Dr. C Moskwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Moskwa, MD
Dr. C Moskwa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Princeton Medical Center
About Dr. C Moskwa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- The Nicholas Institute Of Sports Medicine and Athletic Trauma, Lenox Hill Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania, Orthopaedic Surgery
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskwa.
