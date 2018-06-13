Dr. C Mike Meek, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Mike Meek, DDS
Dr. C Mike Meek, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austin, TX.
38th Street Dental1500 W 38th St Ste 56, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 458-6222Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
By far the best dentist I’ve ever had. Been going to him for 17 years now and have always had a great experience".........if you can have one going to a dentist.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1174786776
Dr. Meek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meek accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meek.
