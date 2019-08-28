Dr. C Michael Knee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Michael Knee, MD
Dr. C Michael Knee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Roger William Genl Hosp
Dr. Knee works at
C. Michael Knee, MD44 Godwin Ave Ste 103, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 444-5004
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have not seen Dr. Knee in many years, because I moved away from Bergen County. Previously, I had seen Dr. Knee regularly for over fifteen(15) years. He was my rheumatologist, and because of my low income, he also served as my Primary Care physician. I found Dr. Knee to be a very competent doctor, who reaffirmed my diagnosis, which was originally made by a rheumatologist in another state. Dr. Knee always took extra time with me if necessary, to explain issues about my case. He was very thorough, and I had great amount of confidence in him.
About Dr. C Michael Knee, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1225123961
- Roger William Genl Hosp
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Pediatrics
Dr. Knee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knee has seen patients for Arthritis and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knee speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Knee. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.