Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (59)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

Dr. Tucker works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Stye and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fayetteville
    340 BRANDYWINE BLVD, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 719-7950
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 16, 2020
    My wife and I had an appointment for our yearly eye exam. The front desk gave us exceptional service, and the medical staff was professional, efficient and friendly. Dr Tucker completed the eye exam and explained his findings in a clear and easy to understand manner. We are extremely pleased with Dr. Tucker and his staff.
    Gerald W. Boyd — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225092471
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Miss Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tucker works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Fayetteville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tucker’s profile.

    Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Stye and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.

