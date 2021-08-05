Dr. C Grisham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grisham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Grisham, MD
Overview
Dr. C Grisham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
1
Grisham Center6130 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-4433
2
Plano Office6300 W Parker Rd Ste 421, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 781-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment with Dr. Grisham was above and beyond my expectations. Great bedside manners. He took the time to explain to me what was happing and what to expect. After my visit with Dr.Grisham i felt a sense of relief and calm knowing that i will be in good hands. He is beyound a 10 rating
About Dr. C Grisham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UTMB
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grisham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grisham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grisham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grisham has seen patients for Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grisham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grisham speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Grisham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grisham.
