Overview

Dr. C Grisham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Grisham works at Grisham Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.