Dr. Carl Albers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Albers works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.