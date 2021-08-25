Dr. C Funsho Fagbohun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagbohun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Funsho Fagbohun, MD
Dr. C Funsho Fagbohun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital17500 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5000
Sugar Land Office16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 208, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 342-6962
C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd PA1601 Liberty St Ste A, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 342-6962
C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd Pacenter for Women's7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 201, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 342-6962
Gulfton Medical Center- Houston location6306 Gulfton St Ste 203, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (281) 342-6962
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Fagbohun is great!!! -He has delivered all my babies. He wasn’t my doctor when I delivered my oldest son(now 14), but he was the attending physician then and he was so caring that I have been going to him since then. -For my second son(now 10) was induced at 39 weeks because he was too big. Even though he was over 8 pounds, it was the easiest delivery ever. I went to the hospital at 9pm and had him the following day by 9 am. -My third pregnancy at 36 years old was twins. It was a high risk because of my age and because they were twins. I was very scared & had gestational diabetes, sciatic nerve pain, could barely walk and I was not the best patient because I was VERY emotional. However, Dr. Fagbohun was so caring, he put up with all my thousand questions and every time I left his office I had no doubts. He coordinated care with MFM doctors for my twins and another doctor for my diabetes. I was able to make it to 37 weeks and I have a beautiful baby girl and baby boy.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1629016415
- Acog
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine
- Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
Dr. Fagbohun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fagbohun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fagbohun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fagbohun works at
Dr. Fagbohun has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagbohun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagbohun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagbohun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.