Dr. Charles Doubleday, MD

Dermatology
5 (156)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Charles Doubleday, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Doubleday works at Suzanne Bruce and Associates, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Suzanne Bruce and Associates P.A.
    1900 Saint James Pl Ste 600, Houston, TX 77056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-9199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Derm Surgery
    7500 Beechnut St Ste 290, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 988-8442
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Tricia J. Brown MD
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 270, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 213-5454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Acne
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Acne
Nail and Nail Bed Infection

Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 156 ratings
    Patient Ratings (156)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 16, 2019
    i liked my visit
    Anonymous — Jul 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Doubleday, MD
    About Dr. Charles Doubleday, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508869991
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology Foundation
    • University Of Texas Medical School
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • University of Texas at Austin
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Doubleday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doubleday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doubleday has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doubleday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doubleday works at Suzanne Bruce and Associates, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Doubleday’s profile.

    Dr. Doubleday has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doubleday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    156 patients have reviewed Dr. Doubleday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doubleday.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doubleday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doubleday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

