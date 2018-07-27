Overview

Dr. C Andrew Combs, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Campbell, CA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Combs works at Obstetrix Medical Group in Campbell, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.