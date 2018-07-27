Dr. C Andrew Combs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Andrew Combs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. C Andrew Combs, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Campbell, CA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Combs works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrix Medical Group900 E Hamilton Ave Ste 220, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1607Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Combs?
Dr. Combs is extremely knowledgeable and highly skilled. He is also a doctor who clearly cares about his patients.
About Dr. C Andrew Combs, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1134181480
Education & Certifications
- USCF Medical School
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Combs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Combs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Combs works at
Dr. Combs speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Combs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Combs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Combs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.