Overview

Dr. Byung Lee, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Mak Kleiger DDS in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.