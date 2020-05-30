See All Hematologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Byung Lee, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Mak Kleiger DDS in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mak Kleiger DDS
    Mak Kleiger DDS
959 E Walnut St Ste 216, Pasadena, CA 91106
(818) 583-6151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  St. John's Regional Medical Center

Erythropoietin Test
Cervical Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Cervical Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer Screening
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lymphosarcoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Cancer
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 30, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Lee was a positive one as he prescribed medication that did actually work and also cured my psoriasis that I have had for 35 years. I think he is very well educated and does fine work!
    — May 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Byung Lee, DO

    Hematology
    17 years of experience
    English
    1780975136
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Byung Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

