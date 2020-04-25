Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byung Chun, MD
Overview
Dr. Byung Chun, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3367 W 1st St Ste 204B, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Directions (213) 315-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I normally do not write reviews but I know Dr. chun gets bad ones I figured I give someone hope. I had my tubes clamp in 2006 I have them reversed 1/22/2020. I got pregnant 3/29/2020 but I just had a miscarriage. it doesn’t have to do with the doctor my pregnancy was in my uterus which is where it’s suppose to be. so a tube or both are open as of now and if they close from scar tissue won’t be anyone’s fault but my body
About Dr. Byung Chun, MD
- Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1023106143
Education & Certifications
- KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
