Dr. Byung Ahn, MD
Dr. Byung Ahn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Elite Cardiology Group685 N 13th Ave Ste 1, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 982-6500
Inland Cardiology Associates1382 E Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 982-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best cardiologist around. Saves my life. Had 99% blockage. Office staff great.
About Dr. Byung Ahn, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Prolapse and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
