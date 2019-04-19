Dr. Byron Windham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Windham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Windham, MD
Overview
Dr. Byron Windham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oxford, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bolivar Medical Center, Greenwood Leflore Hospital and North Sunflower Medical Center.
Locations
Ear Nose Throat Consultants of North Mississippi497 Azalea Dr Ste 101, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-1337
Greenwood Leflore Hospital1401 River Rd, Greenwood, MS 38930 Directions (662) 234-1337
Delta Primary Care Rural Health Clinic110 E Baker St Ste B, Indianola, MS 38751 Directions (662) 887-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Bolivar Medical Center
- Greenwood Leflore Hospital
- North Sunflower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Windham?
Excellent doctor. Dr. Windham has given me solutions for my medical needs. Kind bedside manner. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Byron Windham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1497975106
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Windham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Windham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Windham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Windham has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Windham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Windham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Windham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Windham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.