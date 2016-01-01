Overview

Dr. Byron Westerfield, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Westerfield works at SLEEP DISORDERS CENTER LEXINGTON in Lexington, KY with other offices in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.