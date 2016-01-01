Dr. Byron Westerfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Westerfield, MD
Dr. Byron Westerfield, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Locations
Lincolns Lab1025 Monarch St Ste 180, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 219-9444
- 2 1370 W 5th St Ste 1, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 877-1096
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Byron Westerfield, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1205824372
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerfield.
