Dr. Byron Thompson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Byron Thompson Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-7010
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband John was diagnosed with a foramen magnum meiningioma. Dr Thompson performed an extremely challenging and highly technical far lateral surgical approach to removing the tumor. It was a 9-10 hour surgery. Dr Thompson is not only an outstanding surgeon with the highest level of technical expertise but he has an extremely kind and compassionate bed-side manner as well. It is so obvious that he truly cares for his patients and is an amazing doctor. He truly was a Godsend and saved my husband’s life. He has our highest recommendation!
- English
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
Dr. Thompson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson Jr has seen patients for Acoustic Neuroma, Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.