Overview

Dr. Byron Thompson Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Thompson Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma, Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.