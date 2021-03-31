Dr. Byron Thomashow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomashow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Thomashow, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Byron Thomashow, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Thomashow works at
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Thomashow is the best doctor I have ever had. He is patient, concerned and so helpful. He really cares and it is obvious from everything he does. I feel so lucky to have found this professional, caring pulmonologist who has helped me so much.
- Harlem Hospital Center|St Luke S Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center At Roosevelt Division
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Thomashow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomashow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomashow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomashow works at
Dr. Thomashow has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomashow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomashow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomashow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomashow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomashow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.