Dr. Byron Tabbut, MD
Overview
Dr. Byron Tabbut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Locations
Prescott3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 220-6548Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Chino Valley399 W Palomino Rd, Chino Valley, AZ 86323 Directions (928) 208-4637
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Byron Tabbut, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245229145
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabbut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabbut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabbut has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabbut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabbut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabbut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabbut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabbut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.