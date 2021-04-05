Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos-Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
1
Ophthalmology Consultants6157 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63304 Directions (636) 926-3647
2
Ophthalmology Consultants12990 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131 Directions (314) 909-0633
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Santos due to a problem with a tear duct. He was amazing! He fixed me up. I also appreciated his sense of humor!
About Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- O'Donnell Eye Institute
- Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos-Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos-Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos-Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos-Flores has seen patients for Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos-Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santos-Flores speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos-Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos-Flores.
