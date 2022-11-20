See All Family Doctors in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Byron Perkins, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Byron Perkins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med|University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Perkins works at Cornerstone Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Clinic
    1825 Academy Dr, Anchorage, AK 99507 (907) 931-5077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Alaska Regional Hospital
  Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    HealthSmart
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Nov 20, 2022
    Never had to wait more than 5minutes before being seen. Very focus on delivering the best and most suitable manipulation. Very rarely was a second visit necessary. After each visit I felt great relieve from pain or tightness Thanks for years of excellent services. Michel Villon
    Michel Villon — Nov 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Byron Perkins, DO
    About Dr. Byron Perkins, DO

    Family Medicine
    38 years of experience
    English, Japanese
    1558444349
    Education & Certifications

    Doctor's Hopsital|Doctors Hospital - Columbus, OH
    Oklahoma Osteopathic Hospital Tulsa Ok
    Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med|University of Health Sciences
