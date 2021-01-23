See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Byron Patterson, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Byron Patterson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Patterson works at Primary Care Sports Medicine in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Sports Medicine
    18411 Clark St Ste 302, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 501-7276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticosteroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 23, 2021
    Today my experience with Dr.Patterson and staff was amazing. I really am thankful for him and his office. He is so calm and relaxed and so professional Thank you very much I am dancing like I’m on Saturday night live lol God bless you all. ????
    Tyson — Jan 23, 2021
    About Dr. Byron Patterson, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    • 1700859691
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, Primary Care Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of California At Los Angeles, Pediatrics
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Byron Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patterson works at Primary Care Sports Medicine in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Patterson’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

