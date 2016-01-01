Dr. Byron Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Byron Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They completed their residency with Metrowest Med Ctr
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
Better Care Medical Group Inc.1153 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 281-1961
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Byron Lin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1104866649
Education & Certifications
- Metrowest Med Ctr
- Metrowest Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
