Dr. Byron Limmer, MD
Dr. Byron Limmer, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Mo
Dr. Limmer works at
Limmer Dermatology4630 N Loop 1604 W Ste 316, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 496-9929
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to see Dr. Limmer for my annual skin check. The exam was just OK--I would have preferred that he spend more time & use magnification goggles. He has a wonderful bedside manner. Office staff was pleasant and competent. Office suite was beautifully decorated and exam room was modern & clean. Dr. Limmer didn't try to upsell me on any cosmetic procedures.
About Dr. Byron Limmer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1407963796
- U Mo
- U Ala
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Limmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limmer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limmer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Limmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.