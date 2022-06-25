Dr. Byron Ladd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Ladd, MD
Overview
Dr. Byron Ladd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins School Of Med
Dr. Ladd works at
Locations
1
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
2
Reynolds6946 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 287-4200
3
Midlothian611 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg 2, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 287-4412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladd?
Excellent care, he has treated me on multiple occasions over the past 20 years. Performed several surgeries over that time, it's due to him I still have vision. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Byron Ladd, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1619086634
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School Of Med
- Greater Baltimore Med Center
