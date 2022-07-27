See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Aiea, HI
Dr. Byron Izuka, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Byron Izuka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aiea, HI. They completed their fellowship with Nemours Children's Clinic

Dr. Izuka works at Mary Savio Medical Plaza in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Orthopaedics of Hawaii LLC
    98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 122, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 485-8985
  2. 2
    Peggy M Liao MD
    1319 Punahou St Ste 620, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 485-8985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals



  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Pali Momi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency






Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Byron Izuka, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1831171925
    

    Education & Certifications

    • Nemours Children's Clinic
    • Lac Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation - Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Byron Izuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Izuka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Izuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Izuka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izuka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
