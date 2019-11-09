See All Podiatrists in Burien, WA
Dr. Byron Hutchinson, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Byron Hutchinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from The California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Hutchinson works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Foot and Ankle Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Nov 09, 2019
Nov 09, 2019
Dr. Hutch has been a superior provider. I have had many issues with my ankle over the years, but he has been the only provider who has been upfront and honest about every step in the process. I trust him implicitly, so much so that I have also taken my son to him.
Kari — Nov 09, 2019
About Dr. Byron Hutchinson, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English
  • Male
  • 1730130592
Education & Certifications

  • Fifth Avenue Hospital
  • The California College of Podiatric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital
  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Byron Hutchinson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hutchinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hutchinson works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hutchinson’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.