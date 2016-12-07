Overview

Dr. Byron Humble, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Humble works at MultiCare Rockwood Valley Specialty Center in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.