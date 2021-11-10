See All Urologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Byron Dubow, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Byron Dubow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Dubow works at Urology Associates of SLO in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Templeton, CA.

Locations

    Urology Associates of the Central Coast
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-1408
    Urology Associates of San Luis Obispo A Medical Group Inc.
    225 Prado Rd Ste D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-1408
    Urology Associates of the Central Coast
    1310 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-1408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 10, 2021
    he was very thoughtful and thorough. He did not act rushed and made sure my uncle understood everything before moving on. He is a very kind man. I would recommend him to anyone needing a urologist.
    About Dr. Byron Dubow, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710365671
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
