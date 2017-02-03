See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Charlotte, NC
Overview

Dr. Byron Dixon, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Dixon works at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Ctr-Physician Consultant in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Ctr-Physician Consultant
    200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3541

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Burn Injuries

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Health Net
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2017
    Dr. Dixon helped me at the Pelham ER and he did a great job. I was in a car accident and he was very thorough and took the time to check everything out With me.
    Greenville, SC — Feb 03, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Byron Dixon, MD
    About Dr. Byron Dixon, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1952506669
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Spartanburg Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Byron Dixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dixon works at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Ctr-Physician Consultant in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dixon’s profile.

    Dr. Dixon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

