Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byron Dean, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Byron Dean, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Bartow Regional Medical Center, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dean works at
Locations
-
1
Dean Medical Inc1500 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 937-7157Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
I have been a patient of Dr Dean for many years. I thought he was a great doctor however for the past month I have been trying to call the office unable to get a response. I have left numerous messages with no response from any office staff. I bet if Sharon, the former office manager, was still working for Dr Dean she would respond rapidly. She is a great person and ran the office very well! Does anyone know where Dr Dean or his office staff is? I have needed an appointment and my medicine.
About Dr. Byron Dean, DO
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104851559
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.