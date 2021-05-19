Dr. Byron Dasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Dasher, MD
Overview
Dr. Byron Dasher, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Dasher works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Radiation Therapy Center821 SAINT SEBASTIAN WAY, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dasher?
I just completed Cyberknife treatment for Stage 1 Prostate Cancer. Dr. Dasher gave clear comforting explanations about my options. Both he and his entire staff (especially his nurse Sherry) treated me with the outmost care and compassion. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Byron Dasher, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1518923416
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dasher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasher works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.