Dr. Byron Cook III, MD
Overview
Dr. Byron Cook III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Cook III works at
Locations
Woolfson Eye Institute - Cumming, GA1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 845-0466
Northside Hospital-forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 845-0466
- 3 2131 Fountain Dr Ste 100, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-8200
Woolfson Eye Institute LLC1980 Riverside Pkwy Ste 103, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (770) 407-2009
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Physician. Very happy with my results
About Dr. Byron Cook III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063670644
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook III has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Keratoconus and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook III.
