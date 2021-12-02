Dr. Byron Collier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Collier, DPM
Overview
Dr. Byron Collier, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Science and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Five Cities Foot and Ankle911 Oak Park Blvd Ste 106, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 481-9100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Five Cities Foot and Ankle1525 E Main St # B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 481-9100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CenCal Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Physicians Choice Insurance Service, LLC
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Growers Insurance Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Collier. Very impressive podiatrist who is personable and talented.
About Dr. Byron Collier, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical School
- Mount Auburn Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Western University Of Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.