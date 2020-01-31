See All Podiatric Surgeons in Concord, CA
Dr. Byron Carrasco, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Byron Carrasco, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Carrasco works at Mount Diablo Podiatry in Concord, CA with other offices in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Byron Carrasco D.P.M.
    2485 High School Ave Ste 214, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 676-8474
  2. 2
    Byron Carrasco Dpm LLC
    94-216 Farrington Hwy Ste A102, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 366-8167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2020
    He is a very good listener which is the first criteria for me finding a Doctor because a good listener can help you for your proper diagnosis and treatment. He was able to properly diagnose my both feet and ankle problems. I will refer him to anyone..
    Jacqueline D. Ramos — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Byron Carrasco, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1356641476
    • 1356641476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CUNY
    Undergraduate School

