Dr. Byram Ratliff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Locations
Sterling Health Solutions Inc635 Maysville Rd Ste A, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 498-2323
Sterling Health Solutions15 Sterling Ave, Mt Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 498-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ratliff delivered both my kids. I had a hysterectomy this week. Same great service. Thanks
Education & Certifications
- Charlotte Meml Hosp
- University Of Kentucky
- Davidson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratliff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratliff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratliff has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratliff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratliff.
