Overview

Dr. Byong Park, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University Medical College and is affiliated with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Park works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Lyndhurst, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.