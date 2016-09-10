See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Edina, MN
Dr. Buvana Manickam, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Buvana Manickam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Manickam works at Allina Health in Edina, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharpe Dillon Cockson & Associates
    7600 France Ave S Ste 4200, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 428-1400
  2. 2
    Allina Health Nicollet Mall Clinic
    825 Nicollet Mall Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 333-8883
  3. 3
    Allina Health Centennial Lakes Clinic
    7373 France Ave S Ste 100, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 835-1311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 10, 2016
    Dr. Manickam is one of the kindest, smartest physicians I have met. She took me seriously and listened to everything I had to say. She has guided me through each step of treatment and has encouraged me to have hope. Her nursing support staff (Suzie) is always available to answer any questions that come about. I would highly recommend Dr. Manickam to anyone who needs an endocrine specialist!
    Edina, MN — Sep 10, 2016
    About Dr. Buvana Manickam, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609060466
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.