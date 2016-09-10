Dr. Manickam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buvana Manickam, MD
Overview
Dr. Buvana Manickam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Manickam works at
Locations
-
1
Sharpe Dillon Cockson & Associates7600 France Ave S Ste 4200, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 428-1400
-
2
Allina Health Nicollet Mall Clinic825 Nicollet Mall Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions (612) 333-8883
-
3
Allina Health Centennial Lakes Clinic7373 France Ave S Ste 100, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 835-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manickam?
Dr. Manickam is one of the kindest, smartest physicians I have met. She took me seriously and listened to everything I had to say. She has guided me through each step of treatment and has encouraged me to have hope. Her nursing support staff (Suzie) is always available to answer any questions that come about. I would highly recommend Dr. Manickam to anyone who needs an endocrine specialist!
About Dr. Buvana Manickam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1609060466
Education & Certifications
- PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manickam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manickam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manickam works at
Dr. Manickam has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manickam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Manickam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manickam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manickam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manickam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.