Dr. Bushra Cheema, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Lavaca Medical Center, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Cheema works at Uttam Tripathy MD PA in Richmond, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.