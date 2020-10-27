Dr. Bushra Cheema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bushra Cheema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bushra Cheema, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Lavaca Medical Center, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Cheema works at
Locations
Uttam Tripathy MD PA1601 Main St Ste 500A, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 239-2221
Saba Khan M.d P.a800 Bonaventure Way Ste 143, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 201-2355
Hospital Affiliations
- El Campo Memorial Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Lavaca Medical Center
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheema, is caring, knowledgeable, empathetic and she treats family members with the utmost respect. Not only is she a respected oncologist, but takes the patient’s feelings into consideration. You should never need an oncologist, but if you do, be assured that you will be extremely satisfied with her services and not have to travel to M D Anderson, for treatment.
About Dr. Bushra Cheema, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheema accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheema has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.