Overview

Dr. Bushra Ajaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Ajaz works at Mid Florida Cancer Centers in Orange City, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL, Deland, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.