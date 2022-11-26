Dr. Burton Wisotsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisotsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burton Wisotsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Burton Wisotsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
Dr. Wisotsky works at
Locations
Omni Eye Services475 Prospect Ave, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 750-0400
Omni Eye Services - Rochelle Park218 State Rt 17 N Ste 310, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Directions (973) 538-7400
Omni Eye Services - Parsippany2200 State Rt 10 Ste 109, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 538-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today is Friday after Thanksgiving. I did a review below this one for Weds, when Dr. Wisotsky fit me in on a holiday eve when I had an emergency retina tear. Pleas see that review below. Dr. W. came in Friday am just for me. At 8 am the Dr arrived and opened his practice JUST TO SEE AND TREAT ME!! I cannot thank this man enough for doing that. I didnt ask him to, he just has that care and work ethic in him. My wife and daughter were with me, and Dr. W. was very personal, professional, and explained everything in detail giving my wife and I all the time to ask questions and have concerns answered. The Dr. went right to work examining his work from Weds. Cryotherapy and a gas bubble, i.e. vitrectomy. He said everything looked perfect, so we were able to proceed with the laser. The Dr assured me this would not be as intrusive as Weds work and he was right. After numbing my eye he went right to work with the laser. In a short time we were done. I am very grateful to this man & staff.
About Dr. Burton Wisotsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1972594083
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Bronx Meml Hosp Ctr
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisotsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wisotsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisotsky has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisotsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wisotsky speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisotsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisotsky.
